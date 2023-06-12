IN8bio Inc. (INAB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INAB is $11.33, which is $9.2 above the current price. The public float for INAB is 18.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INAB on June 12, 2023 was 3.70M shares.

INAB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of IN8bio Inc. (NASDAQ: INAB) has dropped by -11.62 compared to previous close of 2.41. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -32.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INAB’s Market Performance

INAB’s stock has fallen by -32.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.77% and a quarterly rise of 67.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.40% for IN8bio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.92% for INAB’s stock, with a 7.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INAB stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for INAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INAB in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on August 30th of the previous year 2022.

INAB Trading at 2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.57%, as shares sank -2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INAB fell by -32.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, IN8bio Inc. saw -7.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INAB starting from FAIRBAIRN EMILY, who purchase 789,473 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Aug 16. After this action, FAIRBAIRN EMILY now owns 4,111,958 shares of IN8bio Inc., valued at $1,499,999 using the latest closing price.

Brandt Peter C., the Director of IN8bio Inc., purchase 105,263 shares at $1.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Brandt Peter C. is holding 182,473 shares at $200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INAB

Equity return is now at value -125.00, with -94.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IN8bio Inc. (INAB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.