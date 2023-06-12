ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) by analysts is $16.20, which is -$0.2 below the current market price. The public float for IMGN is 219.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.10% of that float. On June 12, 2023, the average trading volume of IMGN was 6.77M shares.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.95 compared to its previous closing price of 15.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 19.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Virgin Galactic, Tower Semiconductor, CrowdStrike, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

IMGN’s Market Performance

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) has experienced a 19.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 25.90% rise in the past month, and a 353.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.31% for IMGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.35% for IMGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 184.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMGN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IMGN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IMGN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on May 03rd of the current year 2023.

IMGN Trading at 85.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares surge +27.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +348.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMGN rose by +19.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +180.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.32. In addition, ImmunoGen Inc. saw 245.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-203.06 for the present operating margin

+98.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunoGen Inc. stands at -204.93. The total capital return value is set at -75.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.74. Equity return is now at value -135.90, with -67.60 for asset returns.

Based on ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 30.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 13.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.