Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) has decreased by -5.13 when compared to last closing price of 0.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a 27.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IDEX is also noteworthy at 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for IDEX is $1.00, The public float for IDEX is 533.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.68% of that float. The average trading volume of IDEX on June 12, 2023 was 73.14M shares.

IDEX’s Market Performance

IDEX stock saw an increase of 27.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.44% and a quarterly increase of -48.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.19% for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.61% for IDEX’s stock, with a -72.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IDEX Trading at -2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.25%, as shares surge +31.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX rose by +27.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0448. In addition, Ideanomics Inc. saw -66.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDEX starting from Poor Alfred, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Oct 21. After this action, Poor Alfred now owns 1,889,125 shares of Ideanomics Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-159.31 for the present operating margin

-8.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideanomics Inc. stands at -258.27. Equity return is now at value -101.30, with -67.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.