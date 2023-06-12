Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) is above average at 7.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is $12.79, which is $1.79 above the current market price. The public float for HBAN is 1.43B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HBAN on June 12, 2023 was 21.67M shares.

HBAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) has dropped by -2.23 compared to previous close of 11.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/21/22 that Bitcoin, Netflix, Peloton, Coinbase: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

HBAN’s Market Performance

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has experienced a 0.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.30% rise in the past month, and a -18.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for HBAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.62% for HBAN’s stock, with a -17.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HBAN Trading at 2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +18.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN rose by +0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.45. In addition, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated saw -22.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Diaz-Granados Rafael, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $10.35 back on May 31. After this action, Diaz-Granados Rafael now owns 200 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, valued at $2,070 using the latest closing price.

TORGOW GARY, the Director of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, purchase 23,680 shares at $10.56 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that TORGOW GARY is holding 933,816 shares at $250,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at +28.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.54. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.59. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.