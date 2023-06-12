Halliburton Company (HAL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) has jumped by 0.59 compared to previous close of 32.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/24/23 that Big Oil Eyes New Deals in North Africa Amid Rising Energy Demand

Is It Worth Investing in Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is above average at 15.00x. The 36-month beta value for HAL is also noteworthy at 2.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HAL is $48.04, which is $15.29 above than the current price. The public float for HAL is 901.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. The average trading volume of HAL on June 12, 2023 was 10.38M shares.

HAL’s Market Performance

The stock of Halliburton Company (HAL) has seen a 2.21% increase in the past week, with a 9.40% rise in the past month, and a -6.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for HAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.39% for HAL’s stock, with a -4.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAL stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for HAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HAL in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $41 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

HAL Trading at 2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +13.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAL rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.31. In addition, Halliburton Company saw -17.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAL starting from Miller Jeffrey Allen, who sale 10,057 shares at the price of $30.18 back on May 09. After this action, Miller Jeffrey Allen now owns 819,173 shares of Halliburton Company, valued at $303,520 using the latest closing price.

Miller Jeffrey Allen, the Director, President & CEO of Halliburton Company, sale 271,283 shares at $30.25 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Miller Jeffrey Allen is holding 829,230 shares at $8,206,311 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.80 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halliburton Company stands at +7.74. The total capital return value is set at 17.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.37. Equity return is now at value 25.20, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Halliburton Company (HAL), the company’s capital structure generated 114.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.33. Total debt to assets is 39.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Halliburton Company (HAL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.