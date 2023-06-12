In the past week, GROM stock has gone up by 37.45%, with a monthly gain of 3.05% and a quarterly plunge of -28.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.15% for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.62% for GROM’s stock, with a -87.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) by analysts is $0.60, The public float for GROM is 8.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. On June 12, 2023, the average trading volume of GROM was 273.78K shares.

GROM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) has jumped by 37.84 compared to previous close of 0.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 37.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

GROM Trading at -0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.32%, as shares surge +1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROM rose by +37.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3850. In addition, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. saw -67.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GROM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.08 for the present operating margin

+26.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stands at -300.98. Equity return is now at value -78.60, with -54.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.