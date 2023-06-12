Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) has surged by 1.18 when compared to previous closing price of 3.40, but the company has seen a 13.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/19/22 that Grab Stock Soars as It Sees Strong Sales on Expected Online Demand Recovery

Is It Worth Investing in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GRAB is 2.58B and currently, short sellers hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRAB on June 12, 2023 was 16.72M shares.

GRAB’s Market Performance

The stock of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has seen a 13.91% increase in the past week, with a 7.84% rise in the past month, and a 20.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.88% for GRAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.72% for GRAB stock, with a simple moving average of 12.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRAB stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for GRAB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRAB in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $4 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

GRAB Trading at 13.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.69%, as shares surge +7.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAB rose by +13.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.09. In addition, Grab Holdings Limited saw 6.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-91.77 for the present operating margin

+5.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grab Holdings Limited stands at -117.45. The total capital return value is set at -14.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.11. Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), the company’s capital structure generated 20.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.13. Total debt to assets is 14.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.