Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The public float for DNA is 1.41B and currently, short sellers hold a 12.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNA on June 12, 2023 was 20.00M shares.

DNA stock's latest price update

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.11 in relation to its previous close of 1.76. However, the company has experienced a 14.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/06/21 that Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Sinks on Short Seller Report

DNA’s Market Performance

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has seen a 14.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 37.04% gain in the past month and a 49.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.74% for DNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.99% for DNA stock, with a simple moving average of -4.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DNA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for DNA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $1.25 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

DNA Trading at 35.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares surge +39.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA rose by +14.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5425. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. saw 9.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from Kelly Jason R, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.74 back on Jun 08. After this action, Kelly Jason R now owns 9,694,680 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., valued at $173,700 using the latest closing price.

Canton Barry, the 10% Owner of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., sale 37,650 shares at $1.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Canton Barry is holding 13,428,744 shares at $65,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Equity return is now at value -108.90, with -78.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.