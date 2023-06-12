GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) has decreased by -0.84 when compared to last closing price of 77.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.59% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that GE HealthCare Hires CFO From Fellow Medical-Products Maker Baxter

Is It Worth Investing in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Right Now?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GEHC is $91.00, which is $15.3 above the current price. The public float for GEHC is 453.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEHC on June 12, 2023 was 2.56M shares.

GEHC’s Market Performance

GEHC stock saw an increase of -3.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.58% and a quarterly increase of 2.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.91% for GEHC’s stock, with a 4.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEHC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for GEHC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEHC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $97 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

GEHC Trading at -3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC fell by -3.59%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.70. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. saw 32.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEHC starting from Makela Jan, who sale 70,629 shares at the price of $77.69 back on Mar 14. After this action, Makela Jan now owns 63,796 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., valued at $5,487,379 using the latest closing price.

CULP H LAWRENCE JR, the Director of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., purchase 748 shares at $69.26 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that CULP H LAWRENCE JR is holding 1,272 shares at $51,806 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stands at +10.35. The total capital return value is set at 14.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.89.

Based on GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.99. Total debt to assets is 31.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.