Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU): A Technical Analysis

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is $35.21, which is $0.8 above the current market price. The public float for GOTU is 257.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOTU on June 12, 2023 was 2.97M shares.

GOTU stock's latest price update

The stock of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) has increased by 5.74 when compared to last closing price of 2.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

GOTU’s Market Performance

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has seen a 12.19% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.99% gain in the past month and a -32.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.50% for GOTU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.47% for GOTU’s stock, with a 20.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GOTU Trading at -2.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.54%, as shares surge +4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU rose by +12.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw 32.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.41. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU), the company’s capital structure generated 2.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.60. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.