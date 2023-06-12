Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FRZA is 3.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRZA on June 12, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

FRZA) stock’s latest price update

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA)’s stock price has plunge by -7.42relation to previous closing price of 3.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 149.72% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FRZA’s Market Performance

FRZA’s stock has risen by 149.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 160.00% and a quarterly rise of 173.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.68% for Forza X1 Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 90.19% for FRZA stock, with a simple moving average of 81.60% for the last 200 days.

FRZA Trading at 128.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.26%, as shares surge +158.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +168.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRZA rose by +149.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.74. In addition, Forza X1 Inc. saw 143.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRZA starting from Schuyler Kevin, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Dec 22. After this action, Schuyler Kevin now owns 9,332 shares of Forza X1 Inc., valued at $5,710 using the latest closing price.

Schuyler Kevin, the Director of Forza X1 Inc., purchase 4,332 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Schuyler Kevin is holding 4,332 shares at $5,198 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRZA

Equity return is now at value -49.40, with -48.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.