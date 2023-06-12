Fisker Inc. (FSR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fisker Inc. (FSR) is $8.63, which is $3.85 above the current market price. The public float for FSR is 178.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 34.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FSR on June 12, 2023 was 7.90M shares.

FSR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) has surged by 0.88 when compared to previous closing price of 5.70, but the company has seen a -6.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that Rivian’s Quarterly Loss Narrows as EV Startups Face Cash Crunch

FSR’s Market Performance

FSR’s stock has fallen by -6.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.70% and a quarterly drop of -6.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.65% for Fisker Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.15% for FSR’s stock, with a -18.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSR stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for FSR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FSR in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $6 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

FSR Trading at -1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares sank -5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSR fell by -6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.24. In addition, Fisker Inc. saw -20.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSR starting from Huhnke Burkhard J., who sale 10,280 shares at the price of $5.93 back on Mar 28. After this action, Huhnke Burkhard J. now owns 25,493 shares of Fisker Inc., valued at $60,960 using the latest closing price.

FIFTHDELTA Ltd, the 10% Owner of Fisker Inc., sale 1,529,026 shares at $6.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that FIFTHDELTA Ltd is holding 17,937,500 shares at $10,015,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSR

Equity return is now at value -104.70, with -37.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fisker Inc. (FSR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.