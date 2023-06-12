First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) Stock Observes -81.32% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) has seen a -37.44% decrease in the past week, with a -58.78% drop in the past month, and a -67.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.61% for FWBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -43.11% for FWBI’s stock, with a -81.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) is above average at 0.04x. The 36-month beta value for FWBI is also noteworthy at 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FWBI is $14.00, which is $66.78 above than the current price. The public float for FWBI is 1.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.33% of that float. The average trading volume of FWBI on June 12, 2023 was 93.62K shares.

FWBI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) has dropped by -12.86 compared to previous close of 1.40. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -37.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FWBI Trading at -50.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.48%, as shares sank -57.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWBI fell by -37.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0620. In addition, First Wave BioPharma Inc. saw -80.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWBI starting from SAPIRSTEIN JAMES, who sale 3,347 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Apr 03. After this action, SAPIRSTEIN JAMES now owns 39,510 shares of First Wave BioPharma Inc., valued at $8,368 using the latest closing price.

Romano Sarah, the Chief Financial Officer of First Wave BioPharma Inc., sale 1,975 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Romano Sarah is holding 19,453 shares at $4,938 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWBI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.