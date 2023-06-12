First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has seen a 6.07% increase in the past week, with a 15.71% gain in the past month, and a -41.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for FHN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.50% for FHN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -44.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Right Now?

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FHN is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for FHN is $13.34, which is $1.61 above the current market price. The public float for FHN is 529.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.65% of that float. The average trading volume for FHN on June 12, 2023 was 13.86M shares.

FHN) stock’s latest price update

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN)’s stock price has dropped by 0.00 in relation to previous closing price of 11.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FHN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FHN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $13 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

FHN Trading at -17.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +19.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHN rose by +6.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.89. In addition, First Horizon Corporation saw -52.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHN starting from FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.62 back on Jun 07. After this action, FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H now owns 256,312 shares of First Horizon Corporation, valued at $116,196 using the latest closing price.

PALMER VICKI R, the Director of First Horizon Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $11.02 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that PALMER VICKI R is holding 95,650 shares at $22,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Horizon Corporation stands at +26.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.83. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on First Horizon Corporation (FHN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 5.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.