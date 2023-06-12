Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) Stock Observes -19.17% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has seen a -0.25% decrease in the past week, with a -0.79% drop in the past month, and a 9.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for FIS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.14% for FIS’s stock, with a -19.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FIS is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for FIS is $70.80, which is $21.13 above than the current price. The public float for FIS is 587.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume of FIS on June 12, 2023 was 6.03M shares.

FIS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) has dropped by -0.17 compared to previous close of 54.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/14/23 that FIS’s Worldpay Spinoff Is Jumbled by Tough Outlook

Analysts’ Opinion of FIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FIS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FIS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $75 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

FIS Trading at -1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIS fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.16. In addition, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. saw -19.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIS starting from Goldstein Jeffrey A, who purchase 958 shares at the price of $57.24 back on Apr 17. After this action, Goldstein Jeffrey A now owns 5,404 shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., valued at $54,836 using the latest closing price.

Alemany Ellen R, the Director of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., purchase 783 shares at $57.24 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Alemany Ellen R is holding 2,983 shares at $44,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.17 for the present operating margin

+39.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stands at -115.09. The total capital return value is set at 4.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.07. Equity return is now at value -45.70, with -23.70 for asset returns.

Based on Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS), the company’s capital structure generated 75.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.02. Total debt to assets is 32.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.