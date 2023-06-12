Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.74 in comparison to its previous close of 108.19, however, the company has experienced a 1.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/21/23 that Exxon Joins Hunt for Lithium in Bet on EV Boom

Is It Worth Investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is 7.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XOM is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is $126.89, which is $20.17 above the current market price. The public float for XOM is 4.02B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On June 12, 2023, XOM’s average trading volume was 16.31M shares.

XOM’s Market Performance

XOM stock saw a decrease of 1.54% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.32% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.83% for XOM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for XOM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for XOM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $125 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

XOM Trading at -2.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.54. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corporation saw -2.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from Talley Darrin L, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $116.11 back on May 01. After this action, Talley Darrin L now owns 29,272 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation, valued at $290,288 using the latest closing price.

Talley Darrin L, the Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation, sale 2,500 shares at $115.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Talley Darrin L is holding 31,772 shares at $288,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.35 for the present operating margin

+25.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exxon Mobil Corporation stands at +13.92. The total capital return value is set at 27.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.46. Equity return is now at value 32.60, with 16.70 for asset returns.

Based on Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), the company’s capital structure generated 24.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.39. Total debt to assets is 12.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.