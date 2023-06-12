Exelon Corporation’s (EXC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Exelon Corporation (EXC) has gone up by 0.98% for the week, with a -6.62% drop in the past month and a -0.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.01% for EXC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.09% for EXC stock, with a simple moving average of -2.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) Right Now?

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EXC is at 0.54.

The public float for EXC is 991.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume for EXC on June 12, 2023 was 7.28M shares.

EXC) stock’s latest price update

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.12 in relation to its previous close of 40.13. However, the company has experienced a 0.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/29/22 that 6 Utility Stocks for a Messy Market

Analysts’ Opinion of EXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EXC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for EXC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $39 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

EXC Trading at -3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares sank -5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXC rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.92. In addition, Exelon Corporation saw -7.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXC starting from Khouzami Carim V, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $41.65 back on Mar 17. After this action, Khouzami Carim V now owns 4,498 shares of Exelon Corporation, valued at $249,900 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.56 for the present operating margin

+24.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exelon Corporation stands at +10.77. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.12. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Exelon Corporation (EXC), the company’s capital structure generated 161.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.81. Total debt to assets is 42.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Exelon Corporation (EXC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.