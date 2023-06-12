EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EVGO is $7.70, which is $3.85 above than the current price. The public float for EVGO is 68.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 29.90% of that float. The average trading volume of EVGO on June 12, 2023 was 3.03M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

EVGO) stock’s latest price update

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO)’s stock price has plunge by -11.72relation to previous closing price of 4.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.71% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/30/23 that EVgo Crushes Sales Estimates and Guidance Is OK. The Stock Is Rising.

EVGO’s Market Performance

EVGO’s stock has fallen by -4.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -35.68% and a quarterly drop of -35.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.70% for EVgo Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.79% for EVGO stock, with a simple moving average of -39.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVGO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EVGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVGO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $9 based on the research report published on May 17th of the current year 2023.

EVGO Trading at -30.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares sank -35.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGO fell by -4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, EVgo Inc. saw -14.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVGO starting from Zoi Catherine, who sale 60,030 shares at the price of $3.98 back on Jun 01. After this action, Zoi Catherine now owns 163,796 shares of EVgo Inc., valued at $238,919 using the latest closing price.

Shevorenkova Olga, the Chief Financial Officer of EVgo Inc., sale 31,093 shares at $3.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Shevorenkova Olga is holding 58,820 shares at $123,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-273.88 for the present operating margin

-41.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for EVgo Inc. stands at -51.04. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with -3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.14.

Conclusion

In summary, EVgo Inc. (EVGO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.