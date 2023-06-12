Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Vivani Medical Inc.’s (VANI) Stock

In the past week, VANI stock has gone down by -5.56%, with a monthly decline of -16.67% and a quarterly surge of 19.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.63% for Vivani Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.43% for VANI’s stock, with a -19.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivani Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VANI is 2.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VANI is $4.00, which is $2.73 above the current price. The public float for VANI is 35.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VANI on June 12, 2023 was 60.66K shares.

VANI) stock’s latest price update

Vivani Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.84 in comparison to its previous close of 1.43, however, the company has experienced a -5.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VANI Trading at 6.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VANI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares sank -10.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VANI fell by -5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3405. In addition, Vivani Medical Inc. saw 50.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VANI starting from Williams Gregg, who purchase 1,632,330 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Apr 28. After this action, Williams Gregg now owns 13,677,308 shares of Vivani Medical Inc., valued at $1,795,563 using the latest closing price.

Williams Gregg, the Director of Vivani Medical Inc., purchase 408,164 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Williams Gregg is holding 12,044,978 shares at $400,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VANI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vivani Medical Inc. (VANI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.