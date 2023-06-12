Evaluating the Impact of -5.31 Increase on The Oncology Institute Inc.’s (TOI) Stock

In the past week, TOI stock has gone up by 42.59%, with a monthly gain of 24.00% and a quarterly plunge of -38.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 47.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.38% for The Oncology Institute Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.59% for TOI’s stock, with a -71.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TOI is $4.50, which is $3.88 above the current market price. The public float for TOI is 55.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.45% of that float. The average trading volume for TOI on June 12, 2023 was 305.34K shares.

TOI) stock’s latest price update

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI)’s stock price has plunge by -5.31relation to previous closing price of 0.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 42.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TOI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOI in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $7 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2022.

TOI Trading at 18.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 47.54%, as shares surge +25.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOI rose by +42.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4536. In addition, The Oncology Institute Inc. saw -62.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOI starting from BARASCH RICHARD A, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Mar 17. After this action, BARASCH RICHARD A now owns 257,193 shares of The Oncology Institute Inc., valued at $27,495 using the latest closing price.

Miller Matthew P, the Chief Operating Officer of The Oncology Institute Inc., purchase 73,684 shares at $0.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Miller Matthew P is holding 175,325 shares at $70,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.21 for the present operating margin

+18.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Oncology Institute Inc. stands at +0.05. The total capital return value is set at -42.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.08.

Based on The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI), the company’s capital structure generated 87.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.76. Total debt to assets is 40.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.