Evaluating the Impact of -32.27 Increase on Elevation Oncology Inc.’s (ELEV) Stock

The stock of Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) has seen a -46.05% decrease in the past week, with a -49.74% drop in the past month, and a 59.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.00% for ELEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -47.07% for ELEV’s stock, with a 20.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) by analysts is $7.00, which is $5.26 above the current market price. The public float for ELEV is 22.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.29% of that float. On June 12, 2023, the average trading volume of ELEV was 2.08M shares.

ELEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Elevation Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ELEV) has decreased by -32.27 when compared to last closing price of 2.82.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -46.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELEV stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for ELEV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ELEV in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $8 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

ELEV Trading at -34.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.58%, as shares sank -50.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELEV fell by -46.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.5110. In addition, Elevation Oncology Inc. saw 101.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELEV

The total capital return value is set at -86.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.77. Equity return is now at value -149.00, with -93.40 for asset returns.

Based on Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV), the company’s capital structure generated 60.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.51. Total debt to assets is 31.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Elevation Oncology Inc. (ELEV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.