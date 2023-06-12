Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, ET stock has gone down by -1.09%, with a monthly gain of 2.33% and a quarterly surge of 1.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for Energy Transfer LP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.60% for ET’s stock, with a 3.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) Right Now?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ET is at 1.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ET is $17.20, which is $4.4 above the current market price. The public float for ET is 2.48B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.29% of that float. The average trading volume for ET on June 12, 2023 was 10.71M shares.

ET) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) has dropped by -1.16 compared to previous close of 12.89. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ET stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ET by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ET in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

ET Trading at 0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ET fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.68. In addition, Energy Transfer LP saw 7.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ET starting from Whitehurst Bradford D., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.43 back on May 30. After this action, Whitehurst Bradford D. now owns 1,303,055 shares of Energy Transfer LP, valued at $124,334 using the latest closing price.

WARREN KELCY L, the Executive Chairman of Energy Transfer LP, purchase 350,000 shares at $12.76 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that WARREN KELCY L is holding 61,578,477 shares at $4,466,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.90 for the present operating margin

+10.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Transfer LP stands at +5.29. The total capital return value is set at 8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Transfer LP (ET), the company’s capital structure generated 148.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.79. Total debt to assets is 46.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 181.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Transfer LP (ET) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.