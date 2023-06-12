Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI)’s stock price has gone rise by 35.69 in comparison to its previous close of 2.90, however, the company has experienced a 43.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) is $10.00, which is $6.07 above the current market price. The public float for DFLI is 9.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% of that float. On June 12, 2023, DFLI’s average trading volume was 251.74K shares.

DFLI’s Market Performance

DFLI stock saw an increase of 43.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.97% and a quarterly increase of 10.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.93% for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 39.70% for DFLI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -47.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFLI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for DFLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DFLI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $15 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

DFLI Trading at 7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +21.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFLI rose by +32.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. saw -66.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DFLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.42 for the present operating margin

+27.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. stands at -45.88. Equity return is now at value -165.40, with -38.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.