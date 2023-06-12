Diversified Healthcare Trust’s (DHC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has gone up by 57.40% for the week, with a 201.72% rise in the past month and a 77.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.63% for DHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 100.59% for DHC’s stock, with a 144.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DHC is 1.84.

The average price recommended by analysts for Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is $2.00, which is -$1.03 below the current market price. The public float for DHC is 236.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On June 12, 2023, DHC’s average trading volume was 4.20M shares.

DHC) stock’s latest price update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.53 in comparison to its previous close of 2.62, however, the company has experienced a 57.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DHC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for DHC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

DHC Trading at 129.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.38% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.56%, as shares surge +202.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHC rose by +57.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.42. In addition, Diversified Healthcare Trust saw 311.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHC starting from PORTNOY ADAM D., who purchase 1,905,200 shares at the price of $2.59 back on Jun 09. After this action, PORTNOY ADAM D. now owns 17,246,504 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust, valued at $4,943,232 using the latest closing price.

PORTNOY ADAM D., the Director of Diversified Healthcare Trust, purchase 1,690,000 shares at $2.46 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that PORTNOY ADAM D. is holding 15,341,304 shares at $4,163,822 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHC

Equity return is now at value -11.50, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.