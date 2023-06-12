Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The average price predicted by analysts for DRMA is $4.00, which is $88.27 above the current price. The public float for DRMA is 2.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DRMA on June 12, 2023 was 3.16M shares.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.42 compared to its previous closing price of 1.91. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DRMA’s Market Performance

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) has seen a 13.82% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.81% decline in the past month and a -53.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.59% for DRMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.66% for DRMA’s stock, with a -69.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DRMA Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.51%, as shares sank -10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRMA rose by +13.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0173. In addition, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. saw -73.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DRMA

Equity return is now at value -116.10, with -100.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (DRMA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.