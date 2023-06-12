D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s (QBTS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has gone up by 47.71% for the week, with a 421.58% rise in the past month and a 262.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 30.66% for QBTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 90.76% for QBTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is $1.90, which is $4.04 above the current market price. The public float for QBTS is 80.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QBTS on June 12, 2023 was 4.20M shares.

QBTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) has dropped by -0.44 compared to previous close of 2.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 47.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QBTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QBTS stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for QBTS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for QBTS in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

QBTS Trading at 177.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.86%, as shares surge +402.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +314.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QBTS rose by +47.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.28. In addition, D-Wave Quantum Inc. saw 56.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QBTS starting from WEST STEVEN M, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Nov 17. After this action, WEST STEVEN M now owns 54,021 shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc., valued at $63,750 using the latest closing price.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, the 10% Owner of D-Wave Quantum Inc., purchase 630 shares at $6.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC is holding 7,939,776 shares at $3,916 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-828.91 for the present operating margin

+59.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for D-Wave Quantum Inc. stands at -718.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.