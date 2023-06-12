Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CYXT is $1.00, which is $0.94 above than the current price. The public float for CYXT is 133.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.14% of that float. The average trading volume of CYXT on June 12, 2023 was 4.05M shares.

CYXT) stock’s latest price update

Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT)’s stock price has plunge by -1.54relation to previous closing price of 0.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -59.77% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CYXT’s Market Performance

CYXT’s stock has fallen by -59.77% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -70.91% and a quarterly drop of -96.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.93% for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -56.32% for CYXT stock, with a simple moving average of -97.11% for the last 200 days.

CYXT Trading at -73.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.30%, as shares sank -66.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -90.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYXT fell by -59.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1401. In addition, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. saw -96.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYXT starting from Starboard Value & Opportunity, who sale 9,000,000 shares at the price of $0.06 back on Jun 06. After this action, Starboard Value & Opportunity now owns 880,996 shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc., valued at $571,500 using the latest closing price.

Starboard Value LP, the 10% Owner of Cyxtera Technologies Inc., sale 9,000,000 shares at $0.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Starboard Value LP is holding 880,996 shares at $571,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.80 for the present operating margin

+13.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cyxtera Technologies Inc. stands at -47.60. The total capital return value is set at -1.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.12. Equity return is now at value -153.60, with -20.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT), the company’s capital structure generated 607.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.87. Total debt to assets is 76.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 573.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.