Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for CYTH is at -0.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CYTH is 7.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.81% of that float. The average trading volume for CYTH on June 12, 2023 was 138.35K shares.

CYTH) stock’s latest price update

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.84 compared to its previous closing price of 1.47. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CYTH’s Market Performance

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) has experienced a 14.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 31.15% rise in the past month, and a 35.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.64% for CYTH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.14% for CYTH’s stock, with a 7.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CYTH Trading at 50.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.00%, as shares surge +35.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +79.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTH rose by +14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2996. In addition, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. saw 12.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTH starting from FINE N SCOTT, who purchase 299,402 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Apr 20. After this action, FINE N SCOTT now owns 444,402 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $212,575 using the latest closing price.

Ostronic Francis Patrick, the Director of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc., purchase 59,881 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Ostronic Francis Patrick is holding 222,371 shares at $42,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1135.51 for the present operating margin

-199.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1123.08. The total capital return value is set at -188.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -188.15. Equity return is now at value -212.10, with -152.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.