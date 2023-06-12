CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) has jumped by 7.27 compared to previous close of 1.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CURO is at 2.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CURO is $3.00, which is $0.73 above the current market price. The public float for CURO is 21.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.77% of that float. The average trading volume for CURO on June 12, 2023 was 203.23K shares.

CURO’s Market Performance

CURO stock saw an increase of 14.94% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.07% and a quarterly increase of -9.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.22% for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.00% for CURO’s stock, with a -47.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CURO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CURO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $4 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

CURO Trading at 17.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.79%, as shares surge +24.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURO rose by +14.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3190. In addition, CURO Group Holdings Corp. saw -50.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURO starting from Clark Douglas D, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.13 back on Jun 01. After this action, Clark Douglas D now owns 748,557 shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp., valued at $22,586 using the latest closing price.

DAWOOD ISMAIL, the Chief Financial Officer of CURO Group Holdings Corp., purchase 200,000 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that DAWOOD ISMAIL is holding 366,869 shares at $218,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.73 for the present operating margin

+90.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for CURO Group Holdings Corp. stands at -18.08. The total capital return value is set at 2.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.