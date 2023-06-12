Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN)’s stock price has plunge by 6.24relation to previous closing price of 0.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.35% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Right Now?

The public float for CRKN is 40.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. On June 12, 2023, CRKN’s average trading volume was 10.86M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

CRKN’s Market Performance

The stock of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has seen a 1.35% increase in the past week, with a -13.06% drop in the past month, and a -25.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.52% for CRKN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.25% for CRKN stock, with a simple moving average of -35.56% for the last 200 days.

CRKN Trading at 5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.43%, as shares sank -19.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1632. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -20.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -354.80, with -129.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.