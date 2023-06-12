Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -24.96 compared to its previous closing price of 0.57. However, the company has seen a fall of -25.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CELZ is also noteworthy at 5.28.

The public float for CELZ is 13.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. The average trading volume of CELZ on June 12, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

CELZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) has seen a -25.87% decrease in the past week, with a -33.83% drop in the past month, and a -18.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.58% for CELZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.20% for CELZ’s stock, with a -20.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CELZ Trading at -29.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.31%, as shares sank -33.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELZ fell by -25.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5878. In addition, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. saw 12.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELZ starting from Warbington Timothy, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Nov 22. After this action, Warbington Timothy now owns 112,087 shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., valued at $3,897 using the latest closing price.

Warbington Timothy, the President & CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Warbington Timothy is holding 102,087 shares at $5,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11562.50 for the present operating margin

-36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stands at -11449.26. Equity return is now at value -53.00, with -50.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.