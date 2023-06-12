Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.36 compared to its previous closing price of 16.89. However, the company has seen a -7.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) is 2.54x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) is $24.78, which is $8.52 above the current market price. The public float for CRBG is 141.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.56% of that float. On June 12, 2023, CRBG’s average trading volume was 2.25M shares.

CRBG’s Market Performance

CRBG’s stock has seen a -7.75% decrease for the week, with a 0.42% rise in the past month and a -6.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for Corebridge Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.19% for CRBG’s stock, with a -14.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CRBG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRBG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

CRBG Trading at 0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBG fell by -7.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.03. In addition, Corebridge Financial Inc. saw -16.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBG starting from Colberg Alan B., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $22.92 back on Nov 10. After this action, Colberg Alan B. now owns 37,858 shares of Corebridge Financial Inc., valued at $687,474 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Corebridge Financial Inc. stands at +30.85. The total capital return value is set at 51.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.80. Equity return is now at value 41.90, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG), the company’s capital structure generated 187.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.18. Total debt to assets is 4.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.