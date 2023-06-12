ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) has dropped by -1.27 compared to previous close of 103.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/11/23 that Biden’s EPA proposes first-ever restrictions on greenhouse gases from power plants

Is It Worth Investing in ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is 8.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COP is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ConocoPhillips (COP) is $131.79, which is $28.26 above the current market price. The public float for COP is 1.21B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. On June 12, 2023, COP’s average trading volume was 6.48M shares.

COP’s Market Performance

The stock of ConocoPhillips (COP) has seen a 0.49% increase in the past week, with a 2.68% rise in the past month, and a 2.51% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for COP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.70% for COP’s stock, with a -7.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for COP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $139 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

COP Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COP rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.00. In addition, ConocoPhillips saw -12.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COP starting from DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $102.08 back on May 08. After this action, DEVINE CAROLINE MAURY now owns 849 shares of ConocoPhillips, valued at $102,080 using the latest closing price.

WALKER R A, the Director of ConocoPhillips, purchase 4,800 shares at $103.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that WALKER R A is holding 27,600 shares at $494,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

+37.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for ConocoPhillips stands at +23.69. The total capital return value is set at 39.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.82. Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 17.00 for asset returns.

Based on ConocoPhillips (COP), the company’s capital structure generated 35.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.37. Total debt to assets is 18.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ConocoPhillips (COP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.