ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) has dropped by -10.88 compared to previous close of 1.36. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) is $6.00, which is $4.79 above the current market price. The public float for CLIR is 30.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLIR on June 12, 2023 was 56.49K shares.

CLIR’s Market Performance

CLIR’s stock has seen a -20.26% decrease for the week, with a 21.32% rise in the past month and a 55.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.97% for ClearSign Technologies Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.40% for CLIR’s stock, with a 40.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLIR Trading at 8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.60%, as shares surge +17.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLIR fell by -20.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3927. In addition, ClearSign Technologies Corporation saw 126.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLIR starting from HOFFMAN Robert Thurston Sr, who purchase 1,591,594 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Jul 08. After this action, HOFFMAN Robert Thurston Sr now owns 7,583,234 shares of ClearSign Technologies Corporation, valued at $1,766,669 using the latest closing price.

Pate Bruce Alan, the Director of ClearSign Technologies Corporation, purchase 45,000 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Pate Bruce Alan is holding 150,000 shares at $50,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1635.56 for the present operating margin

-8.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for ClearSign Technologies Corporation stands at -1539.57. Equity return is now at value -58.20, with -51.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.