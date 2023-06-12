Citizens Inc. (CIA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Citizens Inc. (NYSE: CIA) has increased by 7.01 when compared to last closing price of 2.14.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Citizens Inc. (NYSE: CIA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CIA is also noteworthy at 0.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CIA is $7.50, The public float for CIA is 45.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.78% of that float. The average trading volume of CIA on June 12, 2023 was 109.82K shares.

CIA’s Market Performance

CIA’s stock has seen a 8.53% increase for the week, with a 33.92% rise in the past month and a -30.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.43% for Citizens Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.46% for CIA’s stock, with a -17.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIA stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CIA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIA in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Mkts is $8.50 based on the research report published on April 10th of the previous year 2008.

CIA Trading at -1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.17%, as shares surge +21.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIA rose by +8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.08. In addition, Citizens Inc. saw 7.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIA starting from Claus Christopher W, who purchase 15,909 shares at the price of $2.28 back on Jun 07. After this action, Claus Christopher W now owns 40,176 shares of Citizens Inc., valued at $36,198 using the latest closing price.

Conklin Jeffery P., the VP, CFO & Treasurer of Citizens Inc., purchase 14,000 shares at $1.93 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Conklin Jeffery P. is holding 115,782 shares at $27,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citizens Inc. stands at -2.85. The total capital return value is set at -10.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.91. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Citizens Inc. (CIA), the company’s capital structure generated 969.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.65. Total debt to assets is 0.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 835.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Citizens Inc. (CIA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.