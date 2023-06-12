Citigroup Inc. (C) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) has increased by 0.42 when compared to last closing price of 48.10.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/24/23 that For Citigroup, Breaking Up Is Hard to Do—But Still Worth It

Is It Worth Investing in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is above average at 6.63x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Citigroup Inc. (C) is $55.54, which is $9.1 above the current market price. The public float for C is 1.93B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of C on June 12, 2023 was 18.80M shares.

C’s Market Performance

The stock of Citigroup Inc. (C) has seen a 4.27% increase in the past week, with a 4.16% rise in the past month, and a -0.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for C. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.37% for C’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $48 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

C Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.95. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw 6.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from Turek Zdenek, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $49.87 back on Apr 18. After this action, Turek Zdenek now owns 155,979 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $598,440 using the latest closing price.

Wechter Sara, the Head of Human Resources of Citigroup Inc., sale 2,950 shares at $50.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Wechter Sara is holding 82,779 shares at $149,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc. stands at +14.73. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Citigroup Inc. (C) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.