Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO): A Technical Analysis

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is $55.60, which is $6.1 above the current market price. The public float for CSCO is 4.07B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSCO on June 12, 2023 was 19.23M shares.

CSCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has decreased by -0.04 when compared to last closing price of 49.68.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CSCO’s Market Performance

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has seen a -0.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.32% gain in the past month and a 2.27% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for CSCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.74% for CSCO’s stock, with a 5.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CSCO Trading at 1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.97. In addition, Cisco Systems Inc. saw 4.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Robbins Charles, who sale 49,212 shares at the price of $49.56 back on Jun 06. After this action, Robbins Charles now owns 742,023 shares of Cisco Systems Inc., valued at $2,438,981 using the latest closing price.

Sharritts Jeffery S., the EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr of Cisco Systems Inc., sale 5,175 shares at $49.11 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Sharritts Jeffery S. is holding 259,893 shares at $254,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.38 for the present operating margin

+61.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems Inc. stands at +22.91. The total capital return value is set at 27.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.62. Equity return is now at value 28.00, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 26.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.98. Total debt to assets is 11.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.