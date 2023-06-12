CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) is 17.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CX is 1.43.

The average price recommended by analysts for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is $7.43, which is $0.37 above the current market price. The public float for CX is 1.45B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. On June 12, 2023, CX’s average trading volume was 6.65M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

CX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) has jumped by 1.31 compared to previous close of 6.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CX’s Market Performance

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has seen a 9.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.98% gain in the past month and a 38.65% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for CX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.15% for CX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 44.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $7.20 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

CX Trading at 13.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares surge +4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX rose by +9.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.45. In addition, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. saw 71.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +3.43.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.