Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRDL is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRDL is $3.79, The public float for CRDL is 61.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRDL on June 12, 2023 was 109.70K shares.

CRDL) stock’s latest price update

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.14 compared to its previous closing price of 0.70. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRDL’s Market Performance

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) has seen a 12.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.00% gain in the past month and a 49.61% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.87% for CRDL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.66% for CRDL’s stock, with a 10.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRDL Trading at 24.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.76%, as shares surge +19.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDL rose by +12.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6603. In addition, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. saw 47.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDL

Equity return is now at value -53.00, with -45.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.