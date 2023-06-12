Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) has decreased by -2.51 when compared to last closing price of 0.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.71% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/14/22 that Canoo Stock Is Jumping Again on Hope for Government Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is $3.66, which is $3.14 above the current market price. The public float for GOEV is 277.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOEV on June 12, 2023 was 16.71M shares.

GOEV’s Market Performance

The stock of Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has seen a -4.71% decrease in the past week, with a -21.19% drop in the past month, and a -9.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.88% for GOEV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.25% for GOEV stock, with a simple moving average of -57.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOEV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GOEV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOEV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on September 16th of the previous year 2022.

GOEV Trading at -19.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares sank -15.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV fell by -4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5923. In addition, Canoo Inc. saw -57.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOEV starting from MURTHY RAMESH, who sale 496 shares at the price of $0.63 back on May 16. After this action, MURTHY RAMESH now owns 287,462 shares of Canoo Inc., valued at $312 using the latest closing price.

MURTHY RAMESH, the SVP and CAO of Canoo Inc., sale 945 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that MURTHY RAMESH is holding 288,020 shares at $640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

Equity return is now at value -200.30, with -99.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.