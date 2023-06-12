Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) has surged by 2.47 when compared to previous closing price of 30.76, but the company has seen a 2.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/12/22 that Cameco Tumbles After Buying Stake in Westinghouse Electric

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 102.88x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.95.

The public float for CCJ is 432.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. On June 12, 2023, the average trading volume of CCJ was 4.11M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stock saw an increase of 2.04% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.71% and a quarterly increase of 24.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for Cameco Corporation (CCJ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.48% for CCJ stock, with a simple moving average of 21.45% for the last 200 days.

CCJ Trading at 15.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +14.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.73. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 39.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corporation stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cameco Corporation (CCJ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.71. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.