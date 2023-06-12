C3.ai Inc. (AI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) has surged by 2.13 when compared to previous closing price of 36.22, but the company has seen a 14.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/01/23 that Why C3.ai CEO Tom Siebel Is ‘Declaring Victory’

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AI is $25.70, which is -$10.1 below the current market price. The public float for AI is 90.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 35.58% of that float. The average trading volume for AI on June 12, 2023 was 25.88M shares.

AI’s Market Performance

AI stock saw an increase of 14.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 83.30% and a quarterly increase of 73.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.62% for C3.ai Inc. (AI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.85% for AI’s stock, with a 102.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $50 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

AI Trading at 47.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.37%, as shares surge +86.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI rose by +14.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.22. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw 230.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from WARD JR STEPHEN M, who sale 120,000 shares at the price of $42.09 back on May 30. After this action, WARD JR STEPHEN M now owns 546,495 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $5,050,800 using the latest closing price.

LEVIN RICHARD C, the Director of C3.ai Inc., sale 24,000 shares at $30.26 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that LEVIN RICHARD C is holding 185,664 shares at $726,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-108.88 for the present operating margin

+67.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for C3.ai Inc. stands at -100.77. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -21.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, C3.ai Inc. (AI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.