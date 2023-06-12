Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 110.69x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BWMN is $37.00, which is $6.67 above the current market price. The public float for BWMN is 9.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume for BWMN on June 12, 2023 was 67.30K shares.

BWMN) stock’s latest price update

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.87 in comparison to its previous close of 28.38, however, the company has experienced a 7.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BWMN’s Market Performance

BWMN’s stock has risen by 7.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.25% and a quarterly rise of 5.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.83% for BWMN’s stock, with a 34.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWMN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for BWMN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BWMN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $18 based on the research report published on June 01st of the previous year 2021.

BWMN Trading at 6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares surge +9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWMN rose by +7.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.00. In addition, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. saw 38.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWMN starting from Bruen Michael, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $28.62 back on Jun 08. After this action, Bruen Michael now owns 463,023 shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., valued at $71,550 using the latest closing price.

Bowman Gary, the President, CEO and Chairman of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., sale 7,500 shares at $27.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Bowman Gary is holding 1,042,702 shares at $208,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.93 for the present operating margin

+46.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. stands at +1.61. The total capital return value is set at 3.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.03.

Based on Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN), the company’s capital structure generated 66.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.81. Total debt to assets is 29.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.