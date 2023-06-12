Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BSX is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BSX is $58.21, which is $7.12 above the current price. The public float for BSX is 1.43B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BSX on June 12, 2023 was 9.41M shares.

BSX) stock’s latest price update

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX)’s stock price has increased by 0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 51.07. However, the company has seen a -1.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/08/22 that Boston Scientific Investigates Whistleblower Report in Vietnam

BSX’s Market Performance

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has experienced a -1.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.65% drop in the past month, and a 10.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for BSX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.72% for BSX’s stock, with a 11.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BSX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BSX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $58 based on the research report published on May 30th of the current year 2023.

BSX Trading at -0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSX fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.07. In addition, Boston Scientific Corporation saw 10.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSX starting from Fitzgerald Joseph Michael, who sale 63,339 shares at the price of $53.60 back on May 16. After this action, Fitzgerald Joseph Michael now owns 213,859 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation, valued at $3,394,856 using the latest closing price.

Carruthers Wendy, the EVP, Human Resources of Boston Scientific Corporation, sale 11,671 shares at $53.49 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Carruthers Wendy is holding 78,110 shares at $624,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+60.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Scientific Corporation stands at +5.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.65. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), the company’s capital structure generated 52.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.56. Total debt to assets is 28.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.