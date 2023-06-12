BlackBerry Limited (BB) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of BlackBerry Limited (BB) has gone down by -0.38% for the week, with a 0.97% rise in the past month and a 44.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.41% for BB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.13% for BB’s stock, with a 14.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BB is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BB is $6.06, which is $0.31 above the current market price. The public float for BB is 570.08M, and currently, shorts hold a – of that float. The average trading volume for BB on June 12, 2023 was 4.80M shares.

BB) stock’s latest price update

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.78 in comparison to its previous close of 5.15, however, the company has experienced a -0.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/21/22 that BlackBerry’s Valuation Makes It More Attractive. The Stock Gets an Upgrade.

Analysts’ Opinion of BB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BB stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for BB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BB in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

BB Trading at 9.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BB fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.26. In addition, BlackBerry Limited saw 59.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BB starting from Dickman Marjorie, who sale 28,237 shares at the price of $4.63 back on Apr 03. After this action, Dickman Marjorie now owns 35,372 shares of BlackBerry Limited, valued at $130,737 using the latest closing price.

GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH, the President of Cyber Security of BlackBerry Limited, sale 30,239 shares at $3.42 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH is holding 76,485 shares at $103,417 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.15 for the present operating margin

+49.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for BlackBerry Limited stands at -111.89. Equity return is now at value -59.80, with -33.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BlackBerry Limited (BB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.