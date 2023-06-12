Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Stock Sees a-0.87 Decrease

In the past week, GOLD stock has gone down by -1.79%, with a monthly decline of -14.01% and a quarterly surge of 6.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.17% for Barrick Gold Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.06% for GOLD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is 278.69x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOLD is 0.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is $23.35, which is $6.27 above the current market price. The public float for GOLD is 1.75B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On June 12, 2023, GOLD’s average trading volume was 16.82M shares.

GOLD) stock’s latest price update

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 17.15. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLD stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GOLD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOLD in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $19 based on the research report published on February 13th of the current year 2023.

GOLD Trading at -9.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -10.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLD fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.62. In addition, Barrick Gold Corporation saw -1.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLD

Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.