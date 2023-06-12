Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) is above average at 5.50x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is $5.04, which is $0.5 above the current market price. The public float for SAN is 16.27B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SAN on June 12, 2023 was 4.25M shares.

SAN) stock’s latest price update

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.49 compared to its previous closing price of 3.43. However, the company has seen a 0.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/21 that Andrea Orcel Wins Case Against Santander

SAN’s Market Performance

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has seen a 0.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.39% gain in the past month and a -3.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for SAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.68% for SAN stock, with a simple moving average of 8.48% for the last 200 days.

SAN Trading at -3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAN rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.39. In addition, Banco Santander S.A. saw 15.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander S.A. stands at +10.26. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), the company’s capital structure generated 562.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.91. Total debt to assets is 28.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 347.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.