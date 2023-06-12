Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) has jumped by 13.99 compared to previous close of 0.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Auddia Inc. (AUUD) is $1.50, which is $3.57 above the current market price. The public float for AUUD is 8.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On June 12, 2023, AUUD’s average trading volume was 988.83K shares.

AUUD’s Market Performance

The stock of Auddia Inc. (AUUD) has seen a 0.37% increase in the past week, with a 0.79% rise in the past month, and a -56.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.22% for AUUD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.17% for AUUD’s stock, with a -56.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AUUD Trading at -14.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.94%, as shares sank -18.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUUD rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4621. In addition, Auddia Inc. saw -54.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUUD starting from Thramann Jeffrey John, who purchase 6,500 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Jul 14. After this action, Thramann Jeffrey John now owns 1,740,859 shares of Auddia Inc., valued at $6,449 using the latest closing price.

Thramann Jeffrey John, the Executive Chairman of Auddia Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Thramann Jeffrey John is holding 1,734,359 shares at $2,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUUD

Equity return is now at value -121.70, with -106.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Auddia Inc. (AUUD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.