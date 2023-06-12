AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) is 49.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AZN is 0.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is $83.10, which is $6.31 above the current market price. The public float for AZN is 2.99B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. On June 12, 2023, AZN’s average trading volume was 4.21M shares.

The stock of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) has decreased by -0.16 when compared to last closing price of 74.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that AstraZeneca Looks to New Drugs as Covid-Vaccine Demand Wanes

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has experienced a 1.02% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.05% drop in the past month, and a 13.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for AZN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.46% for AZN stock, with a simple moving average of 11.46% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares sank -1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.56. In addition, AstraZeneca PLC saw 9.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

+11.41 for the present operating margin

+63.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AstraZeneca PLC stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

To wrap up, the performance of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.