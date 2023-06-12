Assessing the Risk and Potential of Yunji Inc.’s (YJ) Stock

The stock of Yunji Inc. (YJ) has seen a -30.22% decrease in the past week, with a -27.05% drop in the past month, and a -44.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 45.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 29.46% for YJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.12% for YJ stock, with a simple moving average of -62.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for YJ is at 0.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for YJ is $22.09, The public float for YJ is 81.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume for YJ on June 12, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

YJ) stock’s latest price update

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ)’s stock price has increased by 14.51 compared to its previous closing price of 0.19. However, the company has seen a -30.22% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of YJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YJ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for YJ by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for YJ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3.40 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2020.

YJ Trading at -26.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.81%, as shares sank -31.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YJ fell by -30.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2254. In addition, Yunji Inc. saw -72.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.47 for the present operating margin

+43.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yunji Inc. stands at -11.97. Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -6.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yunji Inc. (YJ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.